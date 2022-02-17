Deceased male found in Pueblo residence, Pueblo police investigating

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Thursday, Feb. 17, around 1:58 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department responded

to the 2600 block of Court St. regarding a dead body.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male deceased inside the residence. Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives and Crime Scene Investigations Unit are on scene investigating this suspicious death.

The victim in this incident will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.



If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact Detective Gravatt at 719-320-6022. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.