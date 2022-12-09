Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair and

brown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, which

includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His third warrant is for Contempt of

Court which includes Vehicular Eluding. His fourth warrant is for a Traffic Offense – Eluding

a Police Officer. His total bond amount is $12,250.

Johnny Cortez, 36, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 125 pounds with brown hair and

brown eyes. Cortez has a warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Aggravated Motor

Vehicle Theft. His bond is $10,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the PPD. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.