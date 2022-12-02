Dec. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of CSPD, DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT

Courtesy of CSPD, PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA

Courtesy of CSPD, VALERIE JO FRENCH

Courtesy of CSPD, CODY KENNETH GRACY

DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon.

PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1.

VALERIE JO FRENCH is a White Female, 35 years old, 5’3” tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. FRENCH is wanted for Felony Menacing and Motor Vehicle Theft.

CODY KENNETH GRACY is a White Male, 31 years old, 6’tall, and 205 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. GRACY is wanted for Child Abuse, Burglary and Theft.

Courtesy of CSPD, DARLENE MIRANDA LOVE

Courtesy of CSPD, CHARLES WILLIAM SWIFT

Courtesy of CSPD, LATERRIOUS CARRELL TANKS

Courtesy of CSPD, MARCUS DEWAYNE WILLIAMS

DARLENE MIRANDA LOVE is a White Female, 43 years old, 5’4” tall, and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. LOVE is wanted for Robbery and Assault 3.

CHARLES WILLIAM SWIFT is a White Male, 57 years old, 6’2” tall, and 195 lbs., with grey hair and green eyes. SWIFT is wanted for Failure to Register – Sex Offender.

LATERRIOUS CARRELL TANKS is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’11” tall, and 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TANKS is wanted for Burglary 2, Assault 2 and Harassment.

MARCUS DEWAYNE WILLIAMS is a Black Male, 21 years old, 5’6” tall, and 134 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILLIAMS is wanted for Assault 2.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.