(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is for Failure to Appear which includes Assault x2. Trujillo’s third warrant is for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond amount is $50,750.

Jessica Hunyadi, 34, is a White woman, 5’07”, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Hunyadi has a warrant for a Parole Violation which includes a Traffic Offense and Burglary. Hunyadi has a second warrant for Robbery. Her bond amount is $25,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.