Dec. 26 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; BRANDI LYNN BATES

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; RONALD RICHARD CREIGHTON

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; TIMOTHY GARLAND HAYSLETT

BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in Injury, Failing to Report Accident (2), Driving Under Restraint, Driving Under Influence, No Insurance, Unsafe Vehicle and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

RONALD RICHARD CREIGHTON is a White Male, 49 years old, 5’8” tall, and 155 lbs., with blue eyes. CREIGHTON is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Possession of Financial Device (3), False Reporting, Obstructing Government Operations, Identify Theft and Theft.

SPENCER RUBEN GARCIA is a White Male, 23 years old, 5’9” tall, and 199 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. GARCIA is wanted for Assault 1 – SBI w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime – Weapon Used and Violent Crime – Cause Death/SBI.

TIMOTHY GARLAND HAYSLETT is a Black Male, 29 years old, 5’11” tall, and 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HAYSLETT is wanted for Sex Assault, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender (2), Felony Menacing, Driving Under Restraint (2), Careless Driving and Driving Under Influence (2).

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; DARLENE MIRANDA LOVE

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department; DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER

JERRY RODRICO HOSHOUR is a White Male, 47 years old, 5’10” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HOSHOUR is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 2 – Cause Injury w/Deadly Weapon, Assault 3, Felony Menacing, Violation of Protection Order and Telephone Obstruction.

DARLENE MIRANDA LOVE is a White Female, 43 years old, 5’4” tall, and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. LOVE is wanted for Robbery and Assault 3.

KYANTE SHAIQUAN MAXWELL is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MAXWELL is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation, Assault 3 and Theft.

DWIGHT WILLIAM MOSSER is a White Male, 53 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MOSSER is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 2 – Strangulation, Felony Menacing, False Imprisonment and Harassment.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.