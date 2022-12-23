(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder.

Austin Aragon, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and

hazel eyes. Aragon was previously featured on Safe Streets on April 1st, 2016. He has a warrant for Homicide, which includes the following charges: Murder and Attempted Murder. His bond is

$500,000.

Nathan Longoria, 39, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Longoria has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation for Family Offenses which

include Habitual Domestic Violence, Tampering, Trespassing and Criminal Mischief-Misdemeanor.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your

information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.