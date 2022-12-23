(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder.
Austin Aragon, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and
hazel eyes. Aragon was previously featured on Safe Streets on April 1st, 2016. He has a warrant for Homicide, which includes the following charges: Murder and Attempted Murder. His bond is
$500,000.
Nathan Longoria, 39, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and
brown eyes. Longoria has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation for Family Offenses which
include Habitual Domestic Violence, Tampering, Trespassing and Criminal Mischief-Misdemeanor.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to
contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo
Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your
information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.