(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Issak Padilla, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a warrant for Assault which includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. He has two warrants for Failure to Appear, which include Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, No Insurance-Driver and Speeding 10-19 Over the Limit. His total bond amount is $26,000.

Jeremy Quintana, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05” tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes. Quintana has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous

Drugs.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.