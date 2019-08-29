Debating Colorado Springs’ future of energy

COLORADO SPRINGS — It wasn’t long after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening when the Mesa Conference room at Colorado Springs Utilities’ Conservation and Environmental Center became standing room only.

People packed in to tell the city’s source of electricity and water where they think the future should be.

“The big thing is how it impacts rate-payers and the reliability of the electricity,” said resident Dick Standaert.

Every five years, CSU reviews it’s “integrated resource plan” where the future of the services it provides come under intense discussion.

The process is in its first of three phases where the Utility creates goals and develops models. This summer, the board for CSU set a vision for its energy supply:

“Provide resilient, reliable and cost-effective energy that is environmentally sustainable, reduces our carbon footprint and uses proven state-of-the-art technologies to enhance our quality of life for generations to come.”

That goal creates four pillars the plan will abide by: economic, environmental, resiliency and innovation.

“The energy that’s going to craft the entire community for future generations,” said Phil Tunnah, the chief officer of energy system planning and projects for CSU.

While the plan is routine, the circumstances around it are not.

The main supplier of energy, the coal-fueled Martin Drake Power Plant, must be decommissioned by 2035. After the deadline, set by city council, the next generation facility will not be located near downtown.

The supply of electricity is also going through somewhat of a revolution as solar and wind powered electricty drop 10-20 percent each year and, in some circumstances, are cheaper that their fossil fuel counterparts.

“The electric industry right now is going through some pretty major changes,” Tunnah said. “That whole industry really. We’re seeing a lot more solar panels, a lot more electric cars, a lot more consumer preferences, a lot more desire to move away from fossil fuels.”

At the mention of decommissioning Drake and enhancing renewable sources, several people applauded in the room.

“I’m just concerned about our environment, our community and I just want it to be the best it can be and right now, I think Colorado Springs can do a lot better.” said Kim Sannes, a customer who attended the meeting.

Sannes says, on top of the power plant being an eye sore to downtown, she worries about the health effects the Sulfur Dioxide emitted from the plant can cause.

“It’s time to retire coal and to work with renewable energy sources and I don’t know why we’re falling behind.” said Sannes.

CSU has started the process of switching. Tunnah says, they currently have 15 megawatts coming from renewable sources, with 95 MW more by the end of the year. In 2020, CSU will add 150 MW, creating a 265 MW capacity from renewable energy.

This summer, CSU saw a record peak of electricity generation, at 965 MW.

“The effort is to close Drake, a very low-cost producer of energy, produces it at a very reliable way.” said Standaert, who says, he rather see natural gas and coal stay as the fuel source for the city’s energy.

CSU say, it’s portfolio will incorporate more renewable sources, but fossil fuels will likely always exist to provide the reliability it says it’s customers have become accustomed to. To help in that feat, CSU has ordered a 25MW battery, the largest of its kind in Colorado.