Debate Reaction: Health Care

Representatives from the El Paso County Democratic and Republican Parties reacted to two nights of debate only with Fox21 News.

Two nights, twenty candidates, all for the race to 2020.

Thursday, before the second of two debates as part of the Democratic Party Primary race, Fox21 News spoke to Tamra Farah, the chair of the El Paso County Republican Party as well as Jacqueline Armendariz and Mike Maday of the El Paso County Democratic Party for reaction.

Watch the video above for the conversation about health care as NBC News’ moderators asked candidates if they would abolish private insurance in favor for Medicare for All.