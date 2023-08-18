(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) released a statement regarding the cause of death of, 29-year-old Joslyn Teetzel, who was believed to have been killed by her boyfriend and father of her children.

Miles Kirby was arrested on Thursday, July 27, based on information and evidence obtained at the time of the investigation, stated FPD. The victim’s initial cause and manner of death provided by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office was homicide, according to FPD.

“This information along with evidence collected at the home provided detectives with probable cause a homicide was committed,” read the statement.

Afterward, an arrest warrant was signed by a judge with Colorado’s 4th Judicial District. According to the statement, the evidence collected during the investigation has not changed.

FPD said it worked collaboratively with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney’s Office (DA), and the courts to “reach the best possible conclusion based on the information we knew at the time.”

Once new information is obtained from the El Paso County Coroner’s Office, FPD said it is their obligation to turn over that information to the DA.

“… it’s [the DA’s] decision to proceed however they see fit. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is the ultimate decision maker for the cause and manner of death,” concluded the statement.

The Coroner’s Office has not yet issued a final report on Teetzel’s cause of death.