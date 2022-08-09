CAÑON CITY, Colo. – The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday.

Police responded to the home just after 8:45 a.m. on Gold Canyon Road, which is in the area of Miners Road and McDaniel Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside.

Right now the cause of the man’s death is under investigation by CCPD and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Cañon City Police Investigations Unit.