(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is conducting a death investigation in the Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs.

According to EPSO at around 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street near I-25, on reports of a man with injuries. When deputies arrived, they attempted life-saving efforts on the man, who later died on the scene.

EPSO continues to investigate the incident.