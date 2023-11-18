(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting Friday night on Nov. 17

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to the 500 Block of Bonfoy Ave near North Union Boulevard. They arrived and discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man died on the scene. CSPD says the Violent Crimes Section, Homicide Unite took control of the investigation and is working on locating a suspect.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the CSP at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867 on 1-800-222-8477.