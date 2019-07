COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the area of Palmer Park and Academy.

Northbound Academy is closed between San Miguel and Palmer Park.

Officers say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

CSPD says they will be investigating the scene for a while. Police are asking people to please avoid the area.

