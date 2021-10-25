Deadly crash, vehicle crash this weekend in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, October 24, 2021, before 11 p.m., Pueblo police were called out to I-25, just south of the Pueblo Boulevard on-ramp.

Officers arrived to find a burning car and a trooper from the Colorado State Patrol already on scene, removing the driver from the car.

Police say they believe the car ran off the right side of the interstate, collided with a light pole, then hit a tree. T

The driver received medical attention on scene, but died from their injuries. They have not yet been identified.