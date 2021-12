One person was killed in a crash on Shoup Road in El Paso County on Monday, December 6.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash Monday morning on Shoup Road in El Paso County. One person died as a result of the wreck.

A section of the road has been closed off while law enforcement investigates.

Fatal crash on Shoup Rd. Shoup is closed between Peregrine Way and Falcon Dr. Use alternate route. S6 — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) December 6, 2021

A FOX21 News crew on scene said the crash appears to have involved a single SUV.

At this time, no information regarding the identity of the person killed, or the cause of the crash has been released.

This article will be updated.