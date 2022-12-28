(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Speed is being considered a factor in a deadly crash that happened early Wednesday, Dec. 28 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

On Wednesday around 2:15 a.m. officers were called to the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue between East Caramillo Street and Columbia Street, about a single-vehicle crash. Police found the vehicle on the east side of Nevada Avenue with extensive damage. According to CSPD, the driver of the vehicle was out of the vehicle and a woman passenger was dead on the scene.

CSPD said their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling southbound on Nevada Ave when the driver lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a tree. Speed is considered a factor in this crash.