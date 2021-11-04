Deadly crash: Car hits pedestrian on Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — One person was killed Wednesday evening when they were hit by a car in the area of South Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo, Colorado.

Pueblo Police Officers responded to an auto/pedestrian traffic accident in the 300 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found one man dead and contacted the driver of a Honda sedan who was still on scene.

Police say that the male victim, who was wearing dark clothing, had been walking westbound across Santa Fe Avenue when an oncoming driver of a Honda struck the victim. The suspected driver said they were unable to see the male victim.

The driver is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The identity of the male victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. The accident is currently under investigation.