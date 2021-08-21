COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The deadline to join the Colorado Springs Police Department‘s (CSPD) Victim Advocacy Unit is quickly approaching.

The Victim Advocacy Unit assists victims of crime by providing immediate crisis intervention, follow-up support, and information on victim rights and community resources.

The unit relies heavily on the assistance of Volunteer Victim Advocates who reach out to crime victims on a regular basis to assess their needs and provide direct victim advocacy services and community resources.

The Volunteer Victim Advocate program is accepting applications for new volunteers through August 31. For more information & to fill out an application, visit springscaps.org.