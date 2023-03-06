Deadline approaching for Veteran of the Year nominations

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Veteran Services Office is seeking nominations for the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award.

Courtesy of El Paso County

This award honors a veteran for their “exemplary military service, outstanding community service,” and continued commitment to serving fellow veterans in the region. Nominations must be submitted by March 31.

The county honors one veteran annually for his or her efforts in defending the country and willingness to serve the community.

