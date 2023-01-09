(DENVER) — The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division announced they seized 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022, which is a record amount for the region.

The DEA Rocky Mountain Division covers the states of Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. According to the DEA, it seized two million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022.

The DEA said nationwide seizure totaled 50.6 million fentanyl pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder. The DEA laboratory estimates that the 2022 seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, which the DEA says is enough to kill every American.

Courtesy: Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Division

Courtesy: Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Division

Courtesy: Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Division

Courtesy: Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Division

“For the first time in my 31-year law enforcement career, we are seeing an oversaturated drug market. Anyone, including our kids, can buy dangerous and deadly drugs at the click of a button,” said Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser of the Rocky Mountain Division. “This is like nothing we’ve experienced before and it makes our jobs as narcotics officers far more challenging and critical than ever before.”

According to the DEA, Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug threat facing this country. It is a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose.