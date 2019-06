Abundant moisture in the atmosphere will combine with daytime heating, and large-scale lift ahead of an approaching area of low pressure to produce widespread thunderstorms over southern Colorado Monday and Tuesday.

Dewpoint temperatures early Monday morning range from the middle 40s in a few mountain locations to near 60 degrees near the Kansas line. Dewpoints above 55 are very significant in eastern Colorado.

Plentiful moisture also exists in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere early this week. Early morning clouds indicate the presence of this moisture. In fact, enough instability was present a couple hours after sunrise on Monday that I was able to use several different pieces of data to monitor one of the first showers of the day.