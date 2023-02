(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s, the arcade and sports bar chain, will soon have its first location in Colorado Springs, according to the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD).

PPRBD says it issued a permit for the project earlier this week. The new Dave & Buster’s will be located at Briargate and Chapel Hill Drive.