(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Two Mile High Club (TMHC) announced the dates for three-donkey related events taking place in Cripple Creek this year.

TMHC is celebrating 93 years of caring for the herd of Cripple Creek Donkeys formed in 1931.

On Memorial Day the donkeys will be escorted by the TMHC Donkey Wranglers to be released into the town for the summer. This year will be extra special as “Teddy Roosevelt” himself will be there to greet the donkeys and will give a speech reminiscent of his visits in the early 1900s.

The most significant event of the summer will be Donkey Derby Days on June 28 to June 30.

With a successful 2023 event and lots of enthusiasm for the Donkey Races, the event has been moved back to the last weekend in June to better accommodate the event, according to TMHC.

Fall Fest will round out the year’s events on Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, where attendees can enjoy live music, food and beverages, various creative vendors, a photo booth, pumpkin carving, and pie baking contests.

“We’re excited about the year ahead and our Donkey Celebrations! And none of this happens without donations, sponsors, and volunteers. Contact us to see how you can help make these festivals possible! We count on these activities to raise funds for the care of the donkeys, including a new barn someday soon,” Brandon Westhoff, President of TMHC remarked. “We look forward to seeing everyone in May. We appreciate the support so much!”