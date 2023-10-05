(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The Two Mile High Club (TMHC), caretakers of the Cripple Creek donkeys, announced the dates for the 93rd Donkey Derby Days after a reportedly successful 2023 event.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, FOX21’s Rachel Saurer and Tyler Bouldin took first place in the Donkey Derby Days Media Race.

According to TMHC, the 2023 celebration had an estimated attendance of 20,000 on Saturday, Aug. 12. Along with the attendance numbers, TMHC also announced that the 2024 Donkey Derby Days will take place on the last weekend of June, specifically from June 28 to June 30, 2024.

Currently, TMHC expects a soft opening for vendors and food trucks on Friday, June 28, 2024, with a kick-off celebration that evening. The weekend is expected to feature live music, vendors, food trucks, craft booths, a silent auction, various attractions, and two days of Donkey Derby races.

The TMHC was founded in 1931 after the original herd of working donkeys was released from the mines at the encouragement of President Teddy Roosevelt, and a group of local businessmen established the club to provide care for the donkeys.

TMHC operates 100% on donations and Donkey Derby Days is its largest fundraiser for the year.