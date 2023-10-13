(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office (DA’s Office) has filed charges against the man related to the death of Department of Corrections Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval.

The DA’s Office said it has filed charges against 41-year-old Justin Kula, who last month, allegedly hit Guerin Sandoval and then left the scene. Guerin Sandoval later died of her injuries.

The DA’s Office listed the following charges against Kula:

Leaving the scene of an accident – Class 3 Felony

Manslaughter – Class 4 Felony

Vehicular homicide – Class 4 Felony

Assault in the third-degree – Class 1 Misdemeanor

Three counts of Habitual Criminal – Sentence enhancers

“As in all cases, when considering charges, the District Attorney’s Office is bound by the law and the facts uncovered in an investigation,” wrote the DA’s Office.

On Thursday, Sept. 28 three parole officers including Guerin Sandoval attempted to contact Kula in a parking lot at the intersection of North Spruce and West Bijou Streets. Guerin Sandoval and another officer were injured when Kula attempted to run, driving from the area. Both officers were taken to the hospital where Guerin Sandoval died of her injuries.

Kula was later captured after a large-scale search.

The service honoring Guerin Sandoval was held on Monday, Oct. 9 in Pueblo. She is survived by her mother, Angie, husband of 33 years, Rodney, their two children, and three younger siblings.