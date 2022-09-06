COLORADO SPRINGS- Aiming to bring a blast to your next family outing or event? Dart wars in Colorado Springs is bringing out the big guns for you.

Opened under new ownership in 2019, Dart Wars is an indoor Nerf battle arena and known to be an alternative experience to laser tag and paintball.

Dylan Newman, owner of Dart Wars said he has always loved playing the game and wanted to keep growing the Nerf community in the Springs.

“You can bring in your own Nerf blaster if you want or you can get one of ours to choose from. We get you all set up and having fun,” Newman said.

Whether if you want to walk-in to play or plan your next event, Dart Wars has multiple options for you. From 1-hour to 2-hour plays and to even family pass options they’ll help you have a good time. Best for any age from 5 years old and up.

“We have grandparents coming in, we are parents playing with their kids it’s really a family event. We want to have people come in and not just sit in our lobby,” Newman said.

Each game features different missions packed with action within 5 minute timeframes. Every visit will be a different one with a new course set up each time.

Dart Wars can also host special events from birthday parties to team bonding time with coworkers.

Their main location is located at 5850 Championship Way and they will have a new location opening off of Northgate early 2023.

For more information about Dart Wars or how to book your next event visit their website.