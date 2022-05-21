Colorado Springs — Officers of the Downtown Area Response Team (DART) arrested a woman who led police in a car chase that injured another driver, and is looking for a man who ran from the incident.

The woman who later got out of her vehicle and ran by foot was caught and taken into custody. She was identified as Amber Anderson, 25, who had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. As a result of this incident, Anderson was charged with multiple felonies including Vehicular Eluding, Vehicular Assault, Felony Hit and Run, False Reporting of Identifying Information to Authorities and multiple traffic charges including the Red Light violation, driving while suspended, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, etc.

The passenger who was with Anderson was identified as 28-year-old Tyler Wirick. He is now wanted for False Reporting to Authorities. Police are still in search of Wirick.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, DART officers observed an older model BMW SUV driving without plates in the downtown area, failing to stay in the traffic lane. The vehicle nearly missed hitting other vehicles on the road, according to police records.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of Pikes Peak Ave. and Tejon St. Anderson provided several false names and drove away from officers when asked to step out of the car. She hit a Jeep SUV while running a solid red light at Pikes Peak Ave. and Weber Street. The man who was driving the JEEP SUV was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

A DART officer was able to catch up to Anderson, who by now, had jumped out of her car and began running away. Wirick who was her passenger also ran from the vehicle.

During the same time of the traffic stop, officers from a different division were sent to a reported shooting at the Pioneer’s museum.

Police records state that Wirick was responsible for calling in a false report to the Colorado Springs Police Department regarding the shooting at the Pioneer’s Museum. He had made the call while in the passenger seat during the traffic stop.