PUEBLO, Colo. — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo is warning drivers of a potential for a “very dangerous flooding situation” on I-25 just north of Pueblo.

NWS tweeted about the road conditions just before 5:30 p.m. and said that weather developments continue to build overhead in that area.

Traffic camera image of I-25 north of Pueblo from COtrip.

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in the area, or avoid it if possible.