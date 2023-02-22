(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A jury has found Dane Kallungi guilty of murdering his wife, Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, and has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s Office, on Tuesday, Feb. 21 a jury found Kallungi guilty of Murder in the First Degree and Tampering with a Deceased Human Body. In March 2019, Jepsy was reported missing by friends and family. Police have searched for her but to date have yet to locate her.

In June of 2021, police arrested Kallungi in New Mexico, and believe Kallungi killed Jepsy and buried her body in a remote area of Teller County.

The DA’s Office wanted to let people know, that they should not have to live in fear.

“If you need help there are currently four domestic violence programs in Colorado Springs, three offering a hotline and one offering emergency shelter and hotline,” wrote the DA’s Office. “Outside of this city and still nearby, you can also find help at ten domestic violence programs in places like Denver, Ft Collins, Pueblo, Canon City, and Castle Rock.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233, and TESSA’s hotline is (719) 633-3819.