(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, April 22, “It’s a Grand Night for Dancing,” as Dance Wonderland is set to host its 5th Annual Showcase. This year’s theme is “Let’s Go to the Movies.”

Dance Wonderland is a partner dance studio and each year it puts on an annual benefit that raises money to bring dance programs to Colorado Springs schools.

Naomi Skee, the Owner of Dance Wonderland, said dance is one of the best forms of exercise and is good for both body and mind.

This year’s showcase is Saturday at the City Auditorium.

VIP ticket holders can enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres before doors open at 6 p.m. General Admission tickets are also available.

All proceeds for this event are donated to the Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak Region and will support dance education programs in local schools.