Damaging wind gusts topple semis, send cars off roads

A car slid off Teller County Road 512 in Divide during the evening Nov. 29 as high winds blew snow over area roads.

A tractor-trailer semi truck was blown over on its side on Interstate 25 near Briargate Parkway in Colorado Springs overnight as winds gusted near 90 mph in the Pikes Peak Region.



The Teller County Sheriff Office advised motorists to stay off of the roads Friday evening as snow was being blown back over area roads. One vehicle was tossed on its side in Divide after high winds and icy roads forced it off of the pavement.

High wind warnings remain active Saturday morning from Teller and El Paso County south along the I-25 corridor and southern mountains. Strong wind gusts will continue in these areas through the middle of the day, before beginning weaken into the evening. The far eastern counties will stay windy through at least the first part of the night.