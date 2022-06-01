COLORADO SPRINGS — The 11th Judicial District Attorney had her law license suspended on Wednesday for failure to comply with legal education requirements for the state.

DA Linda Stanley is on administrative suspension until she can complete the paperwork for reinstatement. Stanley covers Chaffee, Fremont, Custer and Park Counties, and became well known for bringing murder charges against Barry Morphew. Those charges were dropped “without prejudice” days before the case was due to go to trial, “without prejudice” meaning the D.A. could still bring charges against Morphew at a later date.

According to the office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, Stanley didn’t file her required educational 45 credit hours before the deadline. This doesn’t affect the 11th Judicial District Attorneys Office daily business because there are other attorneys in her office.

Stanley has 14 days to submit paperwork to reverse the suspension.

FOX21 News reached out to the DA for comment but haven’t heard back.