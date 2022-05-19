PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 hosted a first-of-its-kind computer science convention on Thursday at the East High School Media Center.

The goal of the convention is to increase student participation in computer science education. Students had the opportunity to work in interactive stations with holograms, coding, binary code application, and games. There was also a robotics obstacle course and awards for coding and digital design challenges.









“I love it so much because I’ve always wanted to be an engineer,” said 8th grade winner of the coding competition, Hayden Morgan. “In fact, my favorite inventor is Nikola Tesla. Best of all, I get to code some robots.”

Tech companies like Google, Mind-Spark Learning, Collins Aerospace, Quantum Research, and more were also in attendance.