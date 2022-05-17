PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo school district 60 will be hosting a first-of-its-kind event celebrating computer science and encouraging kids to get involved in the field.

The goal of the showcase is to increase student participation in computer science education activities through the involvement of community leaders and partners. Google, MindSpark Learning, Collins Aerospace, Quantum Research, the US Air Force Academy, and CSU-Pueblo will expound on the vast career opportunities in computer science.

A complement to the District’s Hour of Code, the Convention will showcase the winners of coding and digital design challenges and reward the top finishers with prizes and awards. Participants will have the opportunity to engage in interactive stations with holograms, coding, binary code application, digital citizenship, games, and ELL-specific programming.

In a true photo-worthy exercise, teams of students will compete on robotics obstacles courses and participants of all ages will have the opportunity to visit a variety of robotics playgrounds.

Children in grades K through 5 will participate from 4 – 5:30 p.m., with secondary students taking part from 5:30 – 7 p.m.