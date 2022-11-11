(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pueblo District 60 honored veterans with a Pride and Patriotism tribute at Memorial Hall Thursday evening on Nov. 10.

Pride and Patriotism afforded District scholars, including JROTC cadets, the opportunity to pay tribute to veterans and active duty military through their creative talents.

For 2022’s theme, “Commitment to Service,” students in kindergarten through the 12th grade were encouraged to write an expository script or poem that honors military heroes. The best of the pieces were recognized with an award during the program.

Several musical presentations were also featured at the event along with student-crafted art pieces reflective of the theme. Pueblo’s last living Medal of Honor recipient, Drew Dix, was also presented as a guest speaker at District 60’s tribute.

Pride and Patriotism also spotlit a cast of D60 Alumni including several current and retired music teachers from throughout the District. Drumlines from Centennial and Central also squared off in a special Drumline Tribute to all Veterans as well.