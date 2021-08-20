D49 parents react to district’s latest COVID-19 update

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Falcon School District 49 parents are speaking out after the school district announced they will not be reporting COVID-19 cases to health agencies.

“All I want to know is are kids testing positive at school and how close are my at-risk kids to those kids,” said D49 parent Jared Williams.

“I’m just really happy they are not going to take any measures based on inaccurate testing,” said D49 parent Jacqueline Ellis.

The district said their decision comes after no child within the district died from the virus and only a few required hospitalization–“fewer than in a typical flu season.”

The district declined a request for an interview.

“No, I’m not worried about my kids’ safety, We take risks every single day,” said Ellis.

Others disagree.

“Without that information, I can’t make a decision for my children, so I pulled the two this week, and I will be homeschooling them,” said Williams.

Several parents took to social media to express their concerns and support the district’s move. Even teachers and students weighed in on the issue to criticize the district’s choice.

FOX21 News reached out to the governor’s office, and they say that due to current state regulations, schools are required to report COVID-19 cases, or they could face possible fines or jail time.

The school district’s letter states that even though Governor Jared Polis mandated that all schools must report on COVID-19 cases, they elect to “respectfully disagree that the guidance is ambiguous.”

“No one is wrong, and no one is right, but there is a common ground everyone can get to, if they just listened,” said Williams.

“There are options for everyone, and what they can do to handle this virus. We can’t shut down society,” said Ellis.

To read District 49’s letter, click here.