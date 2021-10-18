D49 hosts first ever marching band showcase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–Falcon High School in Academy District 49 hosted its first ever marching band showcase.

Bands from Falcon, Sand Creek and Vista Ridge High schools each participated in the opportunity to perform for friends and family as well as meet other bands in the Front Range area as they gear up for the winter percussion season.

Later this year, musicians from each of the schools will combine into one “super group” to compete in both winter and springs after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

Vista Ridge High School band director Andrew King said he’s excited to get back into his passion alongside students.

“It’s been a real blessing. The kids especially have been really hungry to get back to a semblance of what used to be marching band. It’s been really fun being out here with them, to see the love and camaraderie having their friends with them 100% of the time,” King said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, each of the schools will participate in the Southern Regionals band competition for a chance to qualify for the state tournament.