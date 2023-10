(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A student was injured after they were hit by a car in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 24, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Tuesday, that a minor was hit at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brainard Drive near Briargate Parkway.

Academy School District 20 (D20) told FOX21 News that an Explorer Elementary student was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was doing okay as of Tuesday morning.