D11 to enforce 30 day mask mandate for secondary students and staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs School District 11 secondary students, teachers, and staff will soon be required to wear face coverings, regardless of their vaccination status.

In a Sunday morning announcement, the school explained that the El Paso County Public Health data now reflects five consecutive days above the 250/100K threshold for secondary (grades 6-12) requirements.

The new mask requirement will be in place for 30 days at which time the mandate will be re-evaluated.

According to the district, students will be allowed to remove their masks while eating and while outside during “designated mask breaks.”

Meanwhile, teachers and special service providers will be required to wear masks unless they are teaching phonics, performing small group reading instruction, or paying attention to articulation of sounds and speech. Masks/face coverings must be worn once instruction is complete.

Teachers will be allowed to remove their masks while alone in their office or classroom with the door closed and/or while seated in an open office format.

Staff may remove their masks if seated and more than 12 feet away from their nearest colleague who also must be seated. However, if another person enters the room, staff must put on their mask/face covering.



In its announcement, D11 said any staff member or student who is not physically able to wear and remove a face covering correctly should complete the documentation of inability to wear a mask – non-medical available at the school.

School offices will have disposable masks available for students should they forget, soil, or damage their masks.

