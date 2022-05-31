COLORADO SPRINGS — Kids learn and grow best when their tummies are full of good, nutritious food, which is why School District 11 will again offer an open summer food service program for kids 18 and under.

Just as learning does not end when school lets out, neither does the need for good nutrition. Children who aren’t hungry learn better, act better, and feel better. According to D11’s Food and Nutrition Services website, during the school year, more than 18 million children in America receive free and reduced-price meals at school. During the summer, that number drops to about 3 million. Summer food programs provide a meal when some kids might otherwise go hungry.

Many services will offer breakfast and lunch, and run through the end of June or the end of July, depending on the location.

Below are the dates, times, and locations of the Summer Food Service Program provided by D11:

Kids and teens can also get a free lunch and some books to enjoy over the summer at D11’s mobile food service unit, which will head to the East Library location of the Pikes Peak Library District beginning Wednesday, June 1 through Friday, July 29. Click here to learn more about this service.

Please note all food services sites will be closed July 4th in observance of Federal holidays.