Cyclists cruise through Spanish Peaks of Southern Colorado for 'The Rad Dirt Fest' in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD, Colo.) — Cyclists from all over the country ventured off-road through the Spanish Peaks of Southern Colorado to tackle dirt courses for Life Time’s second annual ‘The Rad Dirt Fest,’ over the weekend in Trinidad.

Trinidad secured its status as an up-and-coming cyclist destination as gravel riders cruised through Southern Colorado, completing dirt courses of all levels including the 165-mile ‘Stubborn Delores’, 99-mile ‘Anteloop’ and 38.5-mile ‘Frijole.’

Courtesy of Life Time

Courtesy of Life Time

Courtesy of Life Time

Results from the Race can be found below:

Women’s Stubborn Delores (165 miles)

Emma Grant, 31, of Appling, Ga. with a time of 9:10:16 Autumn Vegh, 28, of Denver, Colo. with a time of 10:46:50 Shaneis Kehoe, 31, of Denver, Colo. with a time of 10:59:30

Men’s Stubborn Delores (165 miles)

John Keller, 25, of Boulder, Colo., with a time of 8:05:15 Chris Mehlman, 22, of Manchester, Mass., with a time of 8:27:24 Tim Rea, 33, of Miami, Fla, with a time of 8:53:11

Women’s Anteloop (99 miles)

Ashley Frye, 22, of Colorado Springs, Colo., with a time of 5:03:16 Anne Donley, 45, of Denver, Colo., with a time of 5:06:50 Jess Cygan, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colo., with a time of 5:10:46

Men’s Anteloop (99 miles)

Jiri Senkyrik, 34, of Boulder, Colo., with a time of 4:42:26 Nick Goould, 44, of Colorado Springs, Colo., with a time of 4:42:32 Tony Baca, 31, of Golden, Colo., with a time of 4:44:15

Women’s Frijole (38.5 miles)

Amy Magnuson, 54, of Colorado Springs, Colo., with a time of 2:16:56 Sara Bates, 36, of Boulder, Colo., with a time of 2:22:42 Melissa Hylton, 34, of Denver, Colo., with a time of 2:23:25

Men’s Frijole (38.5 miles)

Bryce Woollard, 31, of Longmont, Colo., with a time of 1:54:02 Niko Skievaski, 25, of Boulder, Colo., with a time of 1:54:08 Travis McCabe, 33, of Orlando, Fla., with a time of 1:54:14

Non-Binary Frijole (38.5 miles)

Lee Buell, 60, of Des Moines, IA, with a time of 3:29:16

Courtesy of Life Time

Courtesy of Life Time

Courtesy of Life Time

Trinidad is an emerging outdoor recreation destination with a “friendly, fun, and eclectic vibe,” said Life Time.

“Alongside the community of Trinidad, we were incredibly excited to showcase this magnificent landscape for athletes to explore for a second year,” said Amanda Boyer, Marketing Manager at Life Time. “The Rad truly is an event for riders of every level.”

Life Time stated they are committed to empowering people toward healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment through its programs and experiences. The company has about 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada and is supported by a team of more than 30,000 professionals.