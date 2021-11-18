TikTok agrees to 92-million dollar settlement

COLORADO SPRINGS — TikTok users can now file a claim in a 92-million dollar class action lawsuit.

A federal class action lawsuit alleges TikTok’s parent company, Chinese-owned ByteDance, illegally kept and used personal data from users.

ByteDance has denied the allegations, but in February it agreed to a 92-million dollar settlement.

Anyone who used TikTok through September 30 can file a claim. Parents can submit claims for their minor children. However, based on the number of the people in the United States who use TikTok, nobody will get rich from the suit, and it could be years before any money is paid out.