Social Media’s effect on teens

It's estimated that seven in ten Americans use social media. Now, new evidence suggests those platforms may be harmful to a teen's mental health. It's become commonplace, the constant scrolling of the screens and searching social media. But a new study in the lancet child adolescent health journal suggests those platforms Increase a teen's exposure to bullying and can interfere with their sleep and exercise. This can then harm their mental health some are more vulnerable than others. Dr. Sanjay Gupta says this is more prevalent in girls. "much more likely to occur in girls much more likely to occur in girls boys seem to be insulated from those specific effects." Gupta also says there are clear changes in the brain during social media use -- what's unknown now -- whether there are long term effects. "You're looking at your social media you've gotten a lot of attention from some sort of post or likes or whatever it might be we do know you can get these bursts of these feel good hormones or transmitters in your brain what we don't know is that does that then change your brain somehow, make it more tolerant so that it's harder to get joy out of things" Gupta says parents should not only pay attention to their teen's screen time. Also, monitor the frequency -- how often the child is on social media each day.