Social media apps work to verify users are real people

COLORADO SPRINGS — Instagram may soon ask users to prove their identities. The app is asking some users to provide them with video selfies, according to some reports.

This is all an attempt to verify that users are real people, after years of being plagued with fake, robot accounts. Current users would be asked to show multiple angles of their face, and to follow on-screen prompts to be let back into their accounts.

Instagram’s parent company, Meta, says the videos won’t be visible on Instagram and will be deleted within 30 days without biometric data being stored.