Instagram’s changes could be helpful

Instagram is all about the “likes.” If the social media site follows through on a test project, not everyone will get to see how many ‘double-taps” a post gets.

“It’s not competely gone it’s just changing the way the people use the platform,” digital marketing strategist Valerie Morris said.

For the last seven years, Morris has been helping clients brand themselves through her website and through social media like Instagram. Essentially, she helps businesses get “likes.”

“It’s hard for some business, but for new businesses, the start-ups, the little guys trying to grow their platform, it could be a great opportunity,” Morris said.

Morris suggests influencers who already have the followers, probably won’t like the change. It also challenges them to take a different approach.

“These sits want you to have a conversation, right?” Morris asked. “I think it’s going to up the game as far as challenging us. This is what the social media platform is pushing peole to do anyway. You have to get people to comment.”

If all goes as planned, Instagram’s trial will put the “social” back in the social media. It could also help individuals, like teens, who struggle with acceptance and put so much weight on online popularity.

From a teen and young adult perspective, theres a a lot of implications. It could be a postivie thing for teens that are finding their worth in how they do on social media,” Morris said.

Taking the shaming away could help eliminate cyber bullying.

And everyone, can like that.

Valerie Morris is the author of the best seller: We’re all ears: How to increase your impact, influence, and success online in a noisy world. It’s available on Amazon.