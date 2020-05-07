Cybersafe: Seniors susceptible to COVID-19 scams

COLORADO SPRINGS — The greatest generation needs our greatest level of care right now, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus and they can be susceptible to scams as well. Stay-at-home orders are leaving them isolated from loved ones — as well as susceptible to other dangers.

“They may be homebound. They may have health issues or otherwise might not be close to family and friends and this time of social distancing further exacerbates their isolation,” said Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathy Kraninger.

She adds there’s already proof that fear of the virus and isolation is leading to greater risk from scams targeting seniors.

Any phone call, text, or email asking for personal information — credit card numbers — or bank account numbers your social security numbers are a scam.

As of April 23, the Federal Trade Commission says it has received nearly 14,000 fraud complaints with reported losses of more than $19 million.

The Better Business Bureau is keeping track of scams. They’ve created a map so you can see what’s hitting your area.