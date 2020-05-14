Cybersafe: Safe2Tell still a vital tool

COLORADO SPRINGS — Even though children are not in classrooms, Safe2Tell continues to be a vital tool in protecting them.

In the face of schools closing on account of COVID-19, the classroom safety net has been removed from some student’s lives and is now more vulnerable than ever.

“There are all sorts of threats out there,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said. “Someone you might be worried about their physical health. Someone you might be worried about selling drugs. We have the ability to check on people. To address harms before they turn into full-blown tragedies.”

The State Attorney General overseas the Safe2Tell Program that has been a tool for people to anonymously reporting public safety threats online over the phone and via text.

The number of reports was down 67 percent for the month of April compared to a year ago but for the school year, tips were up 3 percent with nearly 19,000.

“What we see is when school is out, the nature of the complaints to Safe2tell change, Notably, we don’t see in-person harassment or bullying, we do see cyberbullying,” Weiser said. “What we need people to know, that when school is in or out, Safe2Tell is here, a trusted platform. If there are threats to students, please let us know.”

Unfortunately, Cyberbullying and suicide threats were among the top tips.

“The core message we’re always trying to get out there is please check on each other, particularly now, when people are isolated, be in touch, and when you see real threats, people talking about taking their own life, don’t be cavalier let us know at Safe2tell we can do something to support people and help save lives,” Weiser explained.

If you suspect a child or teen is in danger, being bullied or involved in something illegal, you’re encouraged to file an anonymous tip with the Safe2Tell App, or use the website or at 1-877-542-7233.