Cybersafe: Being a good digital citizen

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new school year is underway and with it, unfortunately comes new worries. For example, educating our kids about responsible online behavior.

Parents and students were invited to Widefield High School to learn about the internet.

“Whenever groups reach out to us, the more we can educate, the more we can save down the road,” said Detective Scott Schneider with ICAC Task Force.

Detective Schneider is with the Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, or ICAC, is based in the Colorado Springs Police Department. He said it’s important to educate our kids about their digital legacy.

“Creating a good digital citizenship, preventing cyber bullying, being smart and safe on line, predators and sexual exploitation and giving them information to help them beyond the presentation,” Schneider explained.

For parents, it’s all about safety.

“It’s very important, education you don’t know what ‘s out there,” parent Amy Jerby said.

Amy Jerby has a couple of children in school. She got concerned when her older daughter was talking to someone she didn’t know.

“The dangers of the internet scare me especially my 10 year old,” she added.

This seminar is one of many offered throughout the school year, but the real work comes at home, monidtoring your children’s activity and everyone becomes a better citizen.

“We all have a lot to learn, we need to keep our kids safe,” Jerby said.

Detective Schneider said a good online tool for parents and students is the Netsmartz instruction found at Missingkids.com.