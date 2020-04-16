Cybersafe: Be careful what you share

COLORADO SPRINGS — Experts are warning folks to think twice before sharing high school senior pictures on social media.

It started as a nice tribute to seniors who are missing traditional send-offs in high school due to coronavirus.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers can use that information to answer common online security questions. With that information, the BBB said scammers can find more information about you.

The BBB cautions everyone to be aware of what they are sharing, even if you think it’s just going to your friends, it could also be going somewhere else.

Experts advise people to check your settings on social media accounts and try to resist the temptation to share information.

Other recent viral personal list posts include all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite athletes, and top 10 favorite television shows.